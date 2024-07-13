CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

CVS stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,220,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,752. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

