CyberConnect Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $98.10 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00007190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CyberConnect has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,249,167 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 23,249,167 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 4.12440576 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $15,184,906.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

