Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $26,332,092.93 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40.

On Monday, May 6th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20.

Datadog Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 399.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.