DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.27% of DaVita worth $154,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in DaVita by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after acquiring an additional 52,899 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in DaVita by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,725,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Barclays upped their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVA opened at $141.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.88. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

