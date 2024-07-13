Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,635,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,920 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $27,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after buying an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 159,341 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,818,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $933,553.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,465.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,818,085.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,534 shares of company stock worth $3,207,830 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.21. 862,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,075. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.