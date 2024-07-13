DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $77.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

