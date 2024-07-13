Decred Market Cap Reaches $220.79 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Decred has a total market cap of $220.79 million and approximately $819,427.63 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.64 or 0.00022921 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00080190 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010437 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 606.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.
Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,187,160 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.
