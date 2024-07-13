Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $43.62 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

