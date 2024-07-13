Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.