Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DENN. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,187.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 726.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 56.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 44,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,885,000 after buying an additional 89,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

