DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Up 143.9% in June

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DENSO Stock Up 2.1 %

DNZOY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 42,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,025. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. DENSO has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.03.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

