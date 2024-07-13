Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 179.6% from the June 15th total of 722,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

DESP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 627,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DESP. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Despegar.com

About Despegar.com

(Get Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.