Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after purchasing an additional 736,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

