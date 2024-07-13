Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,315.20

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,315.20 ($16.85) and last traded at GBX 1,315.20 ($16.85), with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,280 ($16.40).

Dewhurst Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of £57.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,096.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,199.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,008.93.

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,580.65%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

