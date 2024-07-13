Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,676.82

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,676.82 ($47.10) and traded as high as GBX 4,272 ($54.72). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,258 ($54.54), with a volume of 240,185 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($57.64) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($56.36) to GBX 4,700 ($60.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($51.88) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,950 ($50.60).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,116.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,681.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The company has a market cap of £5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5,068.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a GBX 17.30 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,705.88%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

