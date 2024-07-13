Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 804,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

