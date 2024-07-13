Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Up 269.3% in June

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 269.3% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DHCNI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,504. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. This is a boost from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

