Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %

DIV stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.79. 359,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,164. The firm has a market capitalization of C$459.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.59. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.06 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 54.93%. Analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1900883 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Featured Stories

