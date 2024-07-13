Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Cut by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1,252.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.6 %

DCI traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. 351,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,558. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

