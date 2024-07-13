Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) CEO Purchases $16,707.52 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) CEO Howard M. Lorber purchased 15,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $16,707.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,320,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,743.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

DOUG stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

