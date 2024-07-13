Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Ducommun stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.64. 42,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,506. The firm has a market cap of $877.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

