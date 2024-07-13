Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $36.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 226.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 650,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,605,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,605,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $3,852,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $41,988,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $13,610,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

