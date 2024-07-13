Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 162.9% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
