Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 162.9% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DYNT

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 80,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,553. The firm has a market cap of $876,681.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

About Dynatronics

(Get Free Report)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.