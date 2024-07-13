e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,492,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,721 shares of company stock worth $46,009,001 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.66. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

