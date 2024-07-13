e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stake Lowered by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty comprises 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,721 shares of company stock valued at $46,009,001. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE ELF traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,879. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.