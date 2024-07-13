e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $258.00 at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $258.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.07.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,411,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,721 shares of company stock valued at $46,009,001. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

