E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,114.51

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1,114.51 and traded as low as C$1,091.28. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$1,110.00, with a volume of 651 shares changing hands.
E-L Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,114.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,074.01.
E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported C$148.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of C$339.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
E-L Financial Announces Dividend
E-L Financial Company Profile
E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.
