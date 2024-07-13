Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $318.00 at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $316.00 to $318.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.06.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $330.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.94 and a 200 day moving average of $298.10. Eaton has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.