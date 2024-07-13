EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of EchoStar worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,892,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $35,679,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EchoStar by 4,541.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 625,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EchoStar by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 383,030 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $3,782,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

EchoStar Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,769. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

