Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

EWTX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.14. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $59,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at $273,778.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $59,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,778.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

