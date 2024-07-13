Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $144.79

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.79 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 151.40 ($1.94). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 151.40 ($1.94), with a volume of 812,694 shares.
Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.12. The firm has a market cap of £582.76 million, a P/E ratio of -325.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66.
About Edinburgh Worldwide
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
