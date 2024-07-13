Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.73. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2,646 shares trading hands.
Ellomay Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellomay Capital
About Ellomay Capital
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ellomay Capital
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.