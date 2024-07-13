Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 537.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 36,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

