Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Empire Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$35.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.73. Empire has a twelve month low of C$31.45 and a twelve month high of C$40.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75.

In other Empire news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMP.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.71.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

