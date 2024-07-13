Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,331 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 461,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 48,289 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

KMI stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.