Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 192.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $3,198,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VRSN opened at $177.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

