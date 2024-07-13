Empirical Finance LLC Buys 355 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $90,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

