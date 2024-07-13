Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $185,292,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,107,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $44,837,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2,707.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 190,525 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVY opened at $220.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.04 and its 200 day moving average is $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $231.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.