Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $190.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.90. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

