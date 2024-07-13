Empirical Finance LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $325.19 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $334.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.67 and its 200 day moving average is $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.