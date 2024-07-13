Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fortinet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Fortinet by 251.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 220,388 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,921,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $59.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

