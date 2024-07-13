Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,483,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $144.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.69.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

