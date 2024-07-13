Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,146,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 287,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $423.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.34.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

