Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,567,000 after acquiring an additional 187,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LYV. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.59. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

