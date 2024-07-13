Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after buying an additional 103,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after purchasing an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $184.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.43.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.