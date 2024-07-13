Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 7,133.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,670,000 after buying an additional 947,011 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $60,445,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in Ameren by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,574,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 223,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,289,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,838,000 after buying an additional 180,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $11,438,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Ameren Trading Up 1.1 %

AEE stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

