Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $931,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $292.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.57.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

