Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Sempra Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

