Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day moving average of $207.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.88 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.