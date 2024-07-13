Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 38,336 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. 222,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,459. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

